Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

