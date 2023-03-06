Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

UPS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.93. 687,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

