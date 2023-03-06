Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,540. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $244.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

