Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE remained flat at $24.72 during midday trading on Monday. 384,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,829. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

