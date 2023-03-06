Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 199,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,510. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

