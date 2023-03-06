Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern by 460.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 128,916 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 32.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $21,964,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 55.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 82,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Southern by 661.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 767,544 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

