Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 1,686,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $68.66.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

