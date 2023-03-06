Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 2,521.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,534 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 4.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $43.70. 824,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 0.61. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

