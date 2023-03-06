Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,200 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after buying an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. 5,077,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,382,125. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

