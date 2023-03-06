Pirate Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,526.92 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $75.01 million and approximately $47,526.92 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00170463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00048562 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

