PLC Ultima Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $159.95 or 0.00712826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $77,570.57 and $490,239.28 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

