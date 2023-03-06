Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $57.35 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $57.35 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

