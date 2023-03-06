Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,103,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,197. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

