Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1,808.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 664,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,004. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

