Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,271. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

