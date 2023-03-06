Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $687,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Target were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.12. 593,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

