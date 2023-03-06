Poehling Capital Management INC. Invests $1.36 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 35.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 2,359,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,718,000 after acquiring an additional 622,991 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Truist Financial by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TFC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $46.50. 1,281,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,917. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.