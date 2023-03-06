Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 584,655 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 584,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 2.8% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $183,352,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961,918. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.