Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 2,176,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

