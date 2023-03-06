Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 2,000 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.69% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBIZ. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 309,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $35.96. 7,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also

