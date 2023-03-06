Point Break Capital Management LLC Sells 2,156,741 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Point Break Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156,741 shares during the quarter. ON makes up 6.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,799,000 after buying an additional 794,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

ON stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 535,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,397. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ON

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.