Point Break Capital Management LLC Sells 2,156,741 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Point Break Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156,741 shares during the quarter. ON makes up 6.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,799,000 after buying an additional 794,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 535,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,397. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
