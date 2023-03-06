Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 404,471 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 184,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,145. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

