Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 104,700 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 734,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 682,931 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,752.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,131. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

