Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 16,814 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,439. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.