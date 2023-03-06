Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 312,200 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.36. 181,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

