Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.62% of First Advantage worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Advantage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 289,209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $908,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 246,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in First Advantage by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 117,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,626. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

First Advantage Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.