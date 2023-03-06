Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.27. 104,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

