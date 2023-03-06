Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 0.5% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $37,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,989.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,410 shares of company stock worth $14,113,129. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MTSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. 43,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

