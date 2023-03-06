Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 236,200 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Ciena worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $34,636,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,252,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,648 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,802. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

