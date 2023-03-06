Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 71,565 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 4.69% of Orthofix Medical worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. 38,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.