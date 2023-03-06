Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $153.46. 215,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.31. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.