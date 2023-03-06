Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 550,820 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $106,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. 1,095,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,219. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

