Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. 131,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,894. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

