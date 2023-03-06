Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 0.9% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Vale by 89.6% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 21.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 194.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Vale stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,862,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

