Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 6.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in eBay by 301.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

EBAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 874,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,288. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.31%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

