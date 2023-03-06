Portland Ltd Invests $2.25 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Portland Ltd bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 185,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Samsara makes up 20.7% of Portland Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at $18,228,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045.

Samsara Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,198. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

