Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ANIK stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,272. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

