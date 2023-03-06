Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,376 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Digi International worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Strs Ohio grew its position in Digi International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Price Performance

About Digi International

Shares of DGII traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. 59,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.