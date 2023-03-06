Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,760 shares during the quarter. Lantronix makes up about 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 7.14% of Lantronix worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.01. 40,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,268. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

