Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $499.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $607.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

