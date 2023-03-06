Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.