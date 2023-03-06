Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,013 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,858 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.52. 286,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

