Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 550,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,586. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

