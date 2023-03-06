Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 23,903 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Science Applications International worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

SAIC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.18. 52,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

