Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 585,682 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,682 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Alta Equipment Group worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $627.71 million, a P/E ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

