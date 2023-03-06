Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 77,025 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,025 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 164,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,259. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

