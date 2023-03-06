Potomac Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

About PowerSchool

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. 421,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.