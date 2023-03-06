Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Shoe Carnival comprises 1.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Shoe Carnival worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

