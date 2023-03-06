Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,710 Shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 3.41% of Xcel Brands worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.78. 935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,137. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Xcel Brands

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.