Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,633 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of TransAct Technologies worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TACT. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,910,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

